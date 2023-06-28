The seventh generation of the SL debuted for the 2022 model year as the first SL to be marketed under the Mercedes-AMG brand. The AMG division was seriously involved in the development work of the new roadster, which easily explains its more performance-oriented overall concept. If you are not satisfied with the stock SL 63, which is the model’s most powerful production version, Manhart has a new tuning package that adds even more oomph to the recipe.

The firm from Wuppertal unveils the so-called SL 700 R Limited, which is shown below with a two-tone exterior color scheme. We would describe the bi-color theme as a trademarked feature for Manhart’s vehicles as we’ve seen this combo in many other projects – a black main hue with contrasting stripes and accents in golden color.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG SL 63 by Manhart

34 Photos

One of the highlights of the exterior upgrades is the set of 22-inch Y-spoke monoblock alloy wheels with 295/30 front and 335/25 rear Hankook Ventus S1 Evo2 tires. The rims have the same gold-on-black color combo as the rest of the body. While the brakes remain in standard form and only gain Manhart lettering, the tuning firm says upgrades to the brake system can be made according to customer requirements.

By far the most important improvement comes under the hood. The 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 by Mercedes-AMG has been further modified with a new intercooler, a performance air filter, and software enhancements for a peak output of 707 horsepower (520 kilowatts) and 689 pound-feet (935 Newton-meters) of torque. This represents a healthy boost over the stock figures of 577 hp (430 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. Manhart says it has also modified the nine-speed automatic gearbox for faster gear changes.

The tuners say the engine upgrade is approved by TUV – Germany’s Technical Inspection Association – which means the kit is road-legal around all of Europe. However, there’s an OPF delete upgrade with new downpipes and 600-cell catalytic converters that haven’t been approved by the association, which makes it good only for export markets outside Germany. Only 10 examples of the performance roadster will be produced.