Mazda is refreshing its lineup with a slew of new models. Later this year, its portfolio of crossovers will grow with the addition of the CX-80, a three-row version of its CX-60 crossover that our spy photographers spotted testing in public with a full-body camouflage wrap.

While the coverings hide the design details, the camouflage can't conceal the similar styling shared with the CX-60. The CX-80 should feature a large, simple grille, thin headlights, and a stylish backside.

Gallery: New Mazda CX-80 Spy Photos

6 Photos

We expect the similarities to carry over to the cabin, with the CX-80 likely featuring 12.3-inch screens for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment display and wood trim. We doubt it'll have a different layout.

Further sharing should occur under the hood, with the CX-80 adopting the CX-60's powertrain lineup. The smaller crossover launched with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder hybrid engine that paired an electric motor and a lithium-ion battery pack. The setup is good for 323 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, and provides up to 42 miles of electric-only driving.

Mazda should also offer non-hybrid engine options. The CX-80 could have the 3.0-liter straight-six engine and the 3.3-liter straight-six diesel that the company rates at making up to 251 hp and 404 lb-ft of torque. The automaker will likely also offer a plug-in hybrid variant, although the powertrain lineup will likely depend on the market.

The CX-80 looks quite similar to its smaller sibling; however, a closer inspection reveals a few of the larger model's styling changes needed to accommodate the extra row of seats. More sheet metal is behind the crossover's rear doors and is most noticeable around the fuel door. The test vehicle also features unique rear quarter windows much larger than the CX-60's glass.

Mazda hasn't set an official debut date for the new CX-80, but it did confirm that it would break cover before the end of the year in Europe. The company will sell it in other markets, including Japan. However, it's unclear if it'll reach the United States as the automaker launched the similar three-row CX-90 here earlier this year. The large crossover will spawn a smaller CX-70 set to debut in the US before 2023 ends with just two rows of seats.