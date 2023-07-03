The official teaser campaign for the new BMW M5 Touring is now underway. While that image only shows the high-performance wagon under a sheet, the folks at Kolesa attempt to strip off the covering to reveal how the production version might look.

The M5 Touring shares a nose with the sedan. It features an aggressive front fascia with large inlets on the outer edges. A trapezoidal section in the center has vertical bars separating it into sections. There's a broad grille, but the size isn't as large as BMWs like the latest 4 Series. The hood dips down in the center.

Gallery: BMW M5 Touring Rendering

2 Photos

The model's styling also matches the sedan up to the A-pillar. The M5 in the rendering has spokes that split twice for a design with a complex appearance. They have a black finish with red calipers behind them.

You can get a good look at the wide fenders from the rear. The roof spoiler has two raised portions. A prominent diffuser with two exhaust pipes on each side is beneath the hatchback.

The M5 sedan and Touring wagon reportedly adopt a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 with an electric motor for assistance. This setup makes 738 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque in the BMW XM Label Red, but the official output for these cars isn't yet available.

There are no photos of the new M5's cabin yet, but we can use the regular 5 Series to guide how it might look. The standard model has a 12.3-inch instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment screen. The performance vehicle might have upgrades like seats with thicker side bolsters and sporty trim, like carbon-fiber pieces.

BMW confirms that it's developing the M5 Touring on public roads in Munich, the M GmbH headquarters in Garching, Germany, and at the Nürburgring. The wagon goes on sale in 2024.

BMW has made two other generations of the M5 Touring. The first arrived in 1992, and the next was the V10-powered variant in 2007.

The new M5 Touring will arrive at roughly the same day as rivals from two German competitors. Audi has a refreshed RS6 Avant coming with broader front fenders. There's confirmation of a new E63 wagon coming. So far, we only have spy shots of the E53 variant.