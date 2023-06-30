The new BMW 5 Series lineup doesn't include an M550i version, which means you'll have to wait until next year's M5 to get a brawny V8. However, the combustion engine won't be all alone as the M division will turn the super sedan into a plug-in hybrid. Our speculative rendering of the new performance model carrying the "G90" internal codename tries to predict the future by peeling off the camouflage we’ve seen on numerous prototypes.

BMW has already given us an idea of how the next-gen M5 is going to look by unveiling an M Performance model as the i5 M60. It has even said the kidney grille design of the sporty EV will be applied to the full-fat M model, although it remains to be seen whether it's going to be identical or with some slight tweaks. While the outgoing M5 F90 has traditional vertical slats, its replacement will switch to horizontal bars, much like the latest M2, X5 M, X6 M, and the XM.

2025 BMW M5 rendering by Motor1.com

4 Photos

The side mirror caps and roof made from carbon fiber won't do much in terms of saving weight in the grand scheme of things. The now-old M5 Competition already weighs 1,895 kilograms (4,177 pounds), but its replacement is certainly going to be substantially heavier after adding all the extra hardware pertaining to the plug-in hybrid setup. We're projecting it'll exceed the 2,000-kg mark, especially since the new 5 Series is a lot bigger, although it won't be nearly as heavy as the XM (2,710 kg or 5,974 lbs).

Speaking of which, the new M5 has already been confirmed to inherit the electrified twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8. We're hearing it will pack over 700 hp but without stepping on the XM Label Red's toes. The latter has a combined output of 738 hp and a colossal 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm), making it BMW's most potent production vehicle in history.

Should you need extra practicality, you're in luck because the M5 Touring is coming back for a third generation. Teased earlier this week, the super wagon (G99) will also be launched in 2024, and judging by BMW USA's social media activity, it's coming stateside to fight the Audi RS6 Avant and Mercedes-AMG E63 Estate.