After the premiere of the standard Mercedes-Benz E-Class, development continues on the AMG E53 performance model. This video from the Nürburgring catches the sedan and wagon lapping the track.

While these cars are camouflaged, the bulk of the design should be similar to the new E-Class. The AMG models generally have styling tweaks to make them look more aggressive like the Panamericana grille with vertical slats and larger inlets in the lower fascia. The back features quad exhaust tips – a pair on each side.

Gallery: 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

50 Photos

The new E-Class (gallery above) adopts a smoother shape than the outgoing model. The design has some resemblance to the EQE electric sedan.

The E53 reportedly uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with hybrid assistance. We expect it to make less than the 671-hp version in the latest C63.

Inside, the new E-Class is a very high-tech place. The MBUX Superscreen lets buyers cover the whole dashboard in displays with the optional MBUX Premium Plus package. The standard model has Sporty and Classic graphics options. While we have no official details yet, Mercedes could also add an AMG-specific visual layout.

Mercedes didn't debut the new E-Class wagon at the same time as the sedan. The spy shots suggest it looks the same as the four-door until your eye reaches the B-pillar. From there, the extended roof provides additional cargo room. A hatchback replaces the trunk.

It's not clear whether the wagon body of the standard E-Class or AMG would be available in the United States. However, a filing with the Environmental Protection Agency indicates that Mercedes plans to bring the All-Terrain variant to this country. The variant takes the long-roof model and lifts the suspension to become a competitor against the Audi A6 Allroad.

There won't be coupe or convertible variants of the new E-Class. Instead, the new CLE model would be available as a hardtop and open-roof vehicle. The same EPA filing that points to the E-Class All-Terrain coming to the US also says this pair of machines is on the way.

For more discussion about the new E-Class, check out this episode of Rambling About Cars: