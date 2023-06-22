The Audi RS6 Avant is lapping the Nürburgring in anger for developing the latest update of the high-performance wagon. The video catches the wagon on the track and on the public roads nearby the circuit.

The revised RS6 Avant looks more aggressive than the existing model. For example, there are widened front fenders with openings on the rear portion ahead of the doors. The outlets appear functional and might aid with brake cooling or the vehicle's aerodynamics.

There are more minor tweaks to the front fascia. The opening at the bottom now extends to the intakes in the corners.

The side sills feature revised sculpting with a more complex appearance.

At the back, a bigger wing attaches to the back of the roof. The rear bumper has a revised shape. A pair of oval-shaped exhausts are still present.

Gallery: 2025 Audi RS6 Avant facelift first spy photos

37 Photos

This car wears the same HNXA465 license plate as the one in earlier spy shots (gallery above). It appears to be in the brand's understated Nardo Grey color.

The photos don't let us see much of the cabin. However, a roll cage is visible in there. This safety enhancement is just for testing. Don't expect Audi to offer it when the revised RS6 goes on sale.

No powertrain specifics are available yet. The current model in the US has a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 making 591 horsepower and 590 pound-feet. The Performance model in Europe offers 621 hp and 625 lb-ft. This might be the final RS6 with power coming purely from a combustion engine. The company already confirms that the next-generation model has a plug-in hybrid.

Expect the refreshed RS6 Avant to arrive in 2024. It would come after the revised A6, A6 Allroad, and S6.

Audi will change its model naming scheme for the next generation of products. Vehicles with even numbers like A4 and A6 would have electric powertrains. Odd numbers would indicate some extent of combustion power like the A5 and A7.