BMW will reveal the next-generation 5 Series and electric i5 later this month. The lineup will include a new M5; however, don’t expect it to break cover alongside the rest of the lineup, as a new spy video shows the automaker continuing to test the sedan at the Nurburgring race track.

The M5 hides its new styling under a full-body camouflage wrap and cladding. It’s not adopting the tall kidney grille found on other recently revealed BMW models, opting for a narrower one. The car’s front fascia is hidden from view, with cladding likely hiding an aggressive-looking bumper. It’s difficult to see any rear-end details in the video, but the company couldn’t hide the quad tailpipes sticking out the back.

Previous spy photos have already revealed the sedan’s interior, with BMW attempting to hide the changes and new layout. However, the M5 will arrive with BMW’s dual-display setup on the dash that was clearly visible. It’ll have the latest iDrive software installed, too. BMW introduced iDrive 9 earlier this year, which could be the M5’s OS of choice.

The next-gen M5 signals a shift for the model, with BMW turning it into a potent hybrid. Rumors continue to suggest that the new high-performance sedan will arrive with the same powertrain as the BMW XM.

However, it likely won’t have the same tuning, with the twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine and single electric motor developing 644 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque in the top-tier SUV. The XM Label Red makes even more oomph, churning out 738 hp and 738 lb-ft.

The next-gen 5 Series debuts on May 24 alongside the i5, the latter of which goes on sale this fall. BMW often delays revealing the hotter M variants, and we expect the automaker to continue that tradition.

The new M5 might not reach US dealers until later next year. The debut could happen before the end of the year, and the big reveal could include an M5 Touring wagon. However, we haven’t spotted the long-roofed model testing in public just yet.