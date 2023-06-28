Mercedes has revealed a new AMG G63 variant called the Grand Edition. The automaker is limiting its production to just 1,000 examples, with the high-powered SUV receiving numerous visual touches inside and out with gold as the accent color.

The AMG G63 Grand Edition wears special Manufaktur night black mango paint, which makes the contrasting color pop. Gold adorns the front and rear bumper inlays, the front underbody protection plate, the spare wheel ring, and the spare wheel star emblem.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG G63 Grand Edition

5 Photos

Mercedes also used the color – kalaharigold – for the lower door graphics and finished the AMG and Mercedes logos in it for the first time. The SUV wears forged 22-inch AMG wheels finished in tech gold with matte black central locking nuts and the Mercedes stars in gold.

Inside, the G63 Grand Edition has a contrasting black-and-gold cabin. The SUV features AMG emblems on the black door sill trim, seats wrapped in Manufaktur black nappa leather with gold contrast stitching, and leather-wrapped roof grab handles. Mercedes finishes other trim pieces in carbon with copper thread.

The automaker has also introduced the G500 Final Edition, which will be the last time the German automaker installs a V8 engine in that trim. The company plans only to make 1,500 of them – 500 in Obsidian Black, Opalith White Mango, and Olive Mango. The Final Edition SUV wears 20-inch AMG wheels and other special “Final Edition” touches.

There are no changes to the powertrain under the hood for either the G63 Grand Edition or the G500 Final Edition. The G500’s twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine makes 416 horsepower and 610 Newton-meters of torque. The AMG also sports a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, but the G63 produces 577 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque.

The G-Class is about to enter a new era with a fully electric version. It’s still unclear when Mercedes will reveal it, but it could happen before the end of the year. Four electric motors will power the SUV, which will continue to ride on a rugged ladder-frame chassis. It might not go on sale in the US until late 2024 or early 2025.

Until the EQG arrives, which might not even be called that, G-Class fans will have the AMG G63 Grand Edition and the G500 Final Edition to enjoy. The Mercedes-AMG G63 Grand Edition is available to order now for €228,896.40 ($249,605.80 at today’s exchange rate) in Europe, and it comes with a custom indoor AMG car cover.