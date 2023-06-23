It's been over six months since we had the opportunity to ride in the electric Mercedes-Benz EQG. We expect the SUV to debut before the end of the year, but a new video shows the highly anticipated model continuing to test with a full-body camouflage wrap.

The coverings hide the grille and other styling details, but Mercedes can't conceal the EQG's boxy design that's been a hallmark of the model since its inception. The electrified G-Class will take inspiration from the EQG Concept revealed at the 2021 Munich Motor Show. We don't expect the production version to widely veer from the concept's overall styling.

The video doesn't clearly capture the cabin, but if the concept is any indication, it'll look identical to the current production G-Class. Mercedes covered the interior during our ride-along last year, which seemed unchanged. The G-Class interior features twin 12.3 displays that serve as the digital instrument cluster and the infotainment screen.

The EQG will retain the model's ladder-frame chassis, with four electric motors driving the wheels. We don't know how much the powertrain will produce, but it's estimated to make between 600 and 670 horsepower. It's also unclear what size battery will power the thing, but rumors suggest the model will offer up to 310 miles of range.

Mercedes will employ a new range-boosting technology from Sila Nanotechnologies. The new battery material, called Titan Silicon, promises a 20 percent increase in range while improving charging speeds. Sila wants its battery tech to power one million EVs by 2028.

The new EQG should break cover before the end of the year. Mercedes will also launch a refreshed version of the gas-powered G-Class, with the two variants likely sharing some fresh styling cues inside and out.

Mercedes might not even call the electric G-Wagen the EQG. A report from earlier this year alleged that the company would phase out the EQ branding, and the electrified G-Class would be the first model to do so. EVs will soon no longer be a sub-brand as they become the automaker's core product lineup. However, Mercedes plans to keep the branding for other products and services, like its EV charging network.

The automaker hasn't said when we could see the EQG debut, but it should occur before the year's end. However, we don't expect the model to go on sale until late 2024, and US sales might start even later.