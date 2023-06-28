Downsizing makes another victim as Mercedes is waving goodbye to the V8 inside the G500. The Final Edition is the last time the German luxury brand will install the eight-cylinder engine in the G500, with the 2024 model year bringing a smaller six-cylinder powertrain instead. This swan song comes three decades after the launch of the 500 GE V8, the original G-Class with a brawny V8.

It can be had in Obsidian Black, Opalith White Magno, and Olive Magno – each capped at 500 units. All get a "Final Edition" decal along with a chrome contour for the spare wheel cover. Mercedes fits the off-roader with 20-inch AMG wheels that have a double-spoke design and a body-colored finish if you choose the Olive Magno paint. If you go with one of the other two colors, the wheels are black. Rounding off the changes on the outside are the embossed logos on the doorknobs.

Mercedes G500 V8 Final Edition

Open the doors and you'll be greeted by the "G" logo and "Stronger than time" text projected onto the floor. The latter message is also applied to the indoor car cover that comes bundled with the last G500 V8. The door sill trims and the grab handles have "Final Edition" lettering, which is also found on the back of the key.

Mercedes has bathed the cabin in leather as nearly every surface is covered in Nappa leather. That even includes the cargo compartment and the panel for the seat adjustment switches. To sweeten the pot, Mercedes adds the Burmester surround sound system, two-tone seats, and a leather headliner with the center section colored to echo the center of the seats while having the same diamond stitching.

There aren't any changes underneath the hood where the twin-turbo, 4.0-liter V8 continues to make 416 horsepower (310 kilowatts) and 610 Newton-meters (449 pound-feet) of torque. Mercedes will make these final V8-powered G500 units from September until March 2024.

The combustion-engined G-Class is sticking around for the time being and will be complemented by a fully electric EQG on the same platform, complete with boxy styling.