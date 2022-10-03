Listen to this article

The completely overhauled Mercedes-Benz SL debuted for the 2022 model with a proven formula that has undergone a radical makeover. Fresh new design language, a new platform, a more luxurious cabin, and new technologies form what is perhaps the best roadster the Stuttgart-based company has ever produced. Depending on the region, several different powertrains are currently available and the US market gets the SL55 and SL63 models, both featuring a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine.

It’s impossible and illegal to test the top speed of the SL63 in the United States but thankfully, the folks from AutoTopNL had the chance to test the vehicle on unrestricted sections of the German highway and see what the most powerful version of the roadster can achieve in terms of top speed. The video is attached at the top section of this page and starts with a walkaround tour of the SL63, followed by a short explanation of what hides under the skin of the new SL.

As mentioned, the SL63 is powered by the proven 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 produced by Mercedes, which in this application delivers 577 horsepower (430 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque. A nine-speed automatic transmission channels the power to the wheels and provides a launch control function. There’s an optional all-wheel drive for the first time in the history of the SL, though this example doesn’t feature the grippy tech.

On paper, the sprint from a standstill to 62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) should take just 3.6 seconds. In this case, however, we are more interested in the highest speed rate the new SL could achieve, which, in theory, should be somewhere around 196 mph (315 kph). In fact, at least in the conditions in which this video was shot, the roadster registered an amazing top speed of 204 mph (328 kph), well beyond what Mercedes expected.

The new SL’s range now also includes a less thirsty four-cylinder model. It is currently under consideration for the US market and it will be very interesting to see how fast this model is before we potentially see it on sale in America.