Mansory is no stranger to building wild products. The aftermarket specialist and tuner has no fear when it comes to altering the styling of today’s performance cars. Its latest is a tweaked Ferrari that gets a massive performance boost and a wild body kit that makes it stand out as much as its limited production run.

The tuner’s new build, the F9XX Tempesta Celeste that’s based on the Ferrari SF90 Spider, is limited to just three. Mansory showed off a gray-blue example earlier this year, and this one is finished in white, which makes the carbon-fiber body kit really stick out on the car. The company added an extreme aero kit with a ton of forged carbon-fiber add-ons, including a two-piece rear spoiler.

Gallery: Ferrari SF90 Spider F9XX Tempesta Celeste By Mansory

10 Photos

The body kit is quite aggressive, with enlarged front intakes and a bold double rear diffuser. It has bold side skirts, fender vents, dive planes, and a front lip that improves downforce, while the added bits at the back increase downforce on the rear axle.

Mansory reworked the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine to increase the hybrid’s overall output. The engine alone makes 980 horsepower and 723 pound-feet of torque in the tuned Ferrari, making a combined 1,100 hp when paired with the car’s three electric motors. The standard SF90 churns out 986 hp from its hybrid powertrain. Mansory’s tweaked powertrain can send the Tempesta Celeste to 62 miles per hour in just 2.4 seconds, and the convertible will reach 221 mph.

Mansory left the electric drive system unchanged, instead focusing on beefing up the combustion engine. However, the tuner didn’t detail how it specifically made the additional power. The stock SF90 makes 769 hp, so the Mansory makes much more oomph. The tuner likely upgraded the car’s software, exhaust, and other hardware components.

The tuner finishes the F9XX’s cabin in light blue and white with contrasting seats. Mansory wraps the carbon sports seats and the rest of the cabin in high-quality leather, with carbon accents used throughout. The Ferrari also wears newly designed, ultralight forged rims that measure 21 and 22 inches front and rear.

The company will only make three F9XX Tempesta Celeste supercars. However, Mansory offers a robust catalog of upgrades for an assortment of makes and models. The Cadillac Escalade recently got upgraded with gargantuan 26-inch wheels and a modest performance bump, and Mansory also turned the RSQ8. The company has dabbled in less potent products, recently launched a 10-hp golf cart with a refrigerator.