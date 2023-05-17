Mansory is one of the tuning firms best known around the world for its extravagant projects and overly aggressive vehicles from different brands. The company’s latest work has nothing to do with performance coupes or luxury SUVs, though. Meet the opulent golf cart by Mansory, a vehicle that blends “the best of three worlds: classic golf sport, pure luxury, and world-leading technology.”

What you see in the gallery below is a golf cart originally produced by a company called Garia and later tuned by Mansory. This particular example is one of many available color combos – it is made entirely of forged carbon. The overall design of the machine is kept almost unchanged compared to the original but, in addition to the carbon body, there’s also a set of sporty-looking 14-inch wheels, a lower diffuser for the front fascia, and redesigned headlights.

Gallery: Garia Supersport by Mansory

10 Photos

As a base for its project, Mansory uses the Garia Supersport, which is a golf cart that is street-legal in Europe and the United States. It is powered by a 10.7-horsepower (8-kilowatt) electric motor, which the company describes as the most powerful motor used in a serial golf cart. A 10.24-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack provides a range of about 50 miles on a single charge. If you buy the vehicle in Europe, it will be limited to a top speed of 43 miles per hour, while in the United States, it qualifies as an LSV with a top speed of 25 miles per hour.

The Supersport by Mansory is 97.24 inches long, 50 inches wide, and 66.92 inches tall. It weighs about 1,146 pounds and has a payload of up to 770 pounds. The equipment includes an infotainment system with a 10.1-inch touchscreen, a refrigerator, a windscreen wiper and washer, and switchable driving modes (Golf or Street).

Mansory doesn’t list a price for the Garia Supersport on its website but we are hearing it asks about $80,000 for the base model before any options. This isn’t as expensive as we first expected but is still a big figure, considering there doesn’t seem to be a place to put your golf clubs.