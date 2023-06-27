The Jeep Wrangler received minor updates for the 2024 model year in the form of a slightly restyled front fascia, a larger infotainment screen, and new trim levels. Regardless of the Wrangler model you go for, you won’t be treated to the most luxurious cabin in the SUV sector, though – but that’s not unexpected from one of the most competent off-roaders in the industry. Should you want a more refined interior, you can call the guys from Militem and ask them about their Ferox range.

Militem is an Italian company that is focused on building more luxurious versions of existing Jeep and Ram products. The Ferox lineup is based on the Wrangler and the latest addition to that family is the Ferox-E. The E in the name represents the vehicle’s electrified powertrain, which logically means it is based on the Wrangler 4XE. It is a pretty opulent build, which costs more than $100,000. We will get to the price in a minute, but let’s take a look at the modifications from Militem first.

Starting with the performance mods, there’s nothing new under the hood but the suspension has been thoroughly redesigned and features new adjustable shock absorbers, torsion bar, and steering dampers. There’s also an available two-inch lift kit, while 20-inch wheels come as standard on all four corners. Alternatively, there’s a sportier version without the lift kit and with larger 22-inch wheels and massive 305/45 tires.

Visually, you’ll be able to distinguish the Ferox-E from a standard Wrangler 4XE by the different front fascia, matte finish for the grille, modified bumpers, and gloss black accents. Inside the cabin, there’s a vast amount of leather covering the dashboard, instrument panel, gear shifter, and steering wheel. New carbon fiber trim can be found on the door panels and in the luggage compartment.

Before any taxes, the Militem Ferox-E starts at $101,000 (92,429 Euro) in Europe and comes with a 36-month / 100,000-kilometer warranty on the Old Continent. For now, the company has four showrooms in Italy, one in Germany, and one in Monaco. Additional dealerships will be added soon.