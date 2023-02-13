Listen to this article

Recently, we saw spy shots of a vehicle that was potentially the Audi RS6 E-Tron electric sport sedan. Now, there's a new batch of pictures that catch the same model in better lighting.

Audi's development team covers the entire vehicle in a camouflage wrap with a swirly pattern. The material hides the specifics of the styling, but there are still some interesting things to notice.

In front, the design matches what we are seeing from the standard A6 E-Tron's nose. At the bottom, there's a trapezoidal opening in the fascia. Vertical inlets are on the outer edges ahead of the wheels. There are split headlights with the main lamps on the bottom and an LED strip on top with a portion of the body separating them.

This vehicle's profile also largely is similar to the A6 E-Tron in spy pics. There's a flowing roofline with a fastback shape. Behind the five-spoke wheels, large, red brake calipers are visible, like on the earlier car.

The back features taillights that come to a point on the trunk. A trapezoidal piece sticks out from the bottom of the bumper. This element likely creates a visual connection to the opening in the front. Also, this angle in the photos makes it easiest to see the charging door on the driver's side rear fenders.

Powertrain details about the RS6 E-Tron are a complete mystery at this time. However, we would assume that the figures are higher than the standard A6 E-Tron. In concept form, the regular sedan makes a total of 470 horsepower (350 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) from a pair of electric motors. Audi projects this setup gets the can to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in less than four seconds.

The A6 E-Tron concept has a 100-kilowatt-hour battery. The estimated range is 435 miles (700 kilometers). The system can charge at up to 270 kilowatts, providing 186 miles (300 kilometers) of driving distance in 10 minutes. Going from 5 to 80 percent state of charge takes less than 25 minutes.

The whole A6 E-Tron family will ride on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture. It will also be underneath the Q6 E-Tron and Porsche Macan EV

The standard A6 E-Tron arrives as a 2024 model, and we expect the model's debut to happen before the end of the year. An Avant wagon is coming about a year after the sedan. It's not clear when the RS6 would join the lineup.