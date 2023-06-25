Porsche and Austrian shipyard Frauscher have announced a collaboration to create an all-electric, 28.4-foot sports boat that uses the same powertrain as the upcoming Macan EV. And as part of the announcement, the next-gen electric crossover has made an appearance in the official sketch released by the two companies.

Spy shots of the first-ever zero-emissions Macan are nothing new, as we’ve seen multiple mules, including during winter testing, but this new sketch gives us something fresh, at least in terms of design.

The digital drawing shows the new crossover from the side and by the looks of it, the rear seems to be much more raked than it is on the current-gen model, all while resembling the profile of the Panamera and Taycan.

The tail lights also seem to be similar to those of the Taycan, in the sense that it’s a continuous beam of red light that runs across the width of the car.

Specs-wise, we already knew that Porsche’s upcoming model will be underpinned by the new PPE architecture that uses 800-volt technology, as well as making use of a roughly 100-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack. This has been confirmed once again in the official release that details the collaboration between the German car brand and the Austrian shipyard.

The Frauscher x Porsche 850 Fantom Air, which is based on the Frauscher 858 Fantom Air day cruiser, will integrate everything from the permanently excited synchronous electric motor and the 800-volt architecture to the high-voltage battery and related power electronics.

Gallery: 2024 Porsche Macan EV interior spy photos

18 Photos

The release doesn’t mention how much power the boat has, but when it comes to the Macan, we already know that the most potent version will feature an all-wheel drive setup capable of delivering as much as 603 horsepower and more than 738 pound-feet (1,000 Newton-meters) of torque. As for charging, it has been reported that the zero-emissions crossover will be able to take in over 270 kW of power from a compatible charger, theoretically making top-ups faster than in the Taycan, which can accept up to 270 kW.

Just like the all-electric Macan, the Fantom Air will debut in 2024, when an exclusive first edition of 25 units will be built in Ohlsdorf, Austria.