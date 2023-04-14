It’s probably safe to say the electric Porsche Macan is one of the industry’s worst-kept secrets. Prototypes of the battery-powered SUV have been seen testing on public roads around Europe for months and even the automaker itself started revealing early details about the Macan EV. It won’t debut officially until 2024, which means there’s still some work left to be done to the BEV. There’s a new spy video showing a fleet of Macan prototypes undergoing winter testing in Northern Europe.

It seems that Porsche has a very large number of next-gen Macan trial vehicles as we’ve already seen many prototypes with different registration plates. We don’t know what exactly these test cars are being inspected for but we suppose the Stuttgart-based automaker is doing some final adjustments to the powertrain, suspension, and other crucial components.

We know for sure, however, that the Macan EV sits on the new Premium Platform Electric co-developed with Audi. It has been confirmed that in its most potent version, the electric premium SUV will have as much as 603 horsepower and more than 738 pound-feet of instant torque. These figures belong to a dual-motor configuration with all-wheel drive but there will also be rear-wheel-drive versions with more affordable prices.

Gallery: 2024 Porsche Macan EV

7 Photos

The dual-motor version will be equipped with a battery pack with a gross capacity of 100 kWh (96 to 98 kWh usable). It seems that this will be the only battery option as Porsche has confirmed a smaller one isn’t considered at the moment, while a bigger one is not supported by the platform. The range is a mystery but the vehicle’s 800-volt architecture will allow for charging speeds of up to 270 kilowatts.

Lastly, we would like to remind everyone that a combustion-powered Macan will continue to be offered in the years to come. It will be eventually discontinued but for the time being, it will co-exist with the battery-powered model.