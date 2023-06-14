Land Rover has updated the Discovery Sport for the 2024 model year. Significant changes hide inside the familiar-looking crossover, with the automaker redesigning the center console and instrument panel while still offering a third-row option that increases seating to seven passengers.

The 2024 Discovery Sport features a new curved 11.4-inch touchscreen running the latest Pivi Pro system. It comes standard with Amazon Alex, Wireless Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto integration. The new screen with increased functionality and the redesigned gear selector allowed Land Rover to thoroughly reshape the layout, installing a spacious front console storage area. Standard features include wireless charging, a digital instrument cluster, and steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters.

Land Rover boasts that the Discovery Sport has 24 possible seat configurations. The second-row seats can slide and recline and feature a 40:20:40 split. The crossover offers up to 63.35 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seats folded down.

Land Rover adds Varesine Blue to the exterior color palette. It’s $950 extra, joining Santorini Black, Firenze Red, Eiger Grey, Hakuba Silver, and Ostuni Pearl White as other premium paints for that price. The automaker also offers Carpathian Grey and Silicon Silver, which are $1,550 extra. Fuji White is free. The automaker also has new 21-inch gloss black alloy and 19-inch gloss black or diamond-turned wheels as options.

The 2024 Discovery Sport is available in two trims: S and Dynamic SE. The S features a new contrasting gloss black grille with the hexagon motif, Indus Silver skid plates, and body-color lower sills. The Dynamic SE stands out with its contrasting gloss black roof, lower body sills, lower bumper, and script. Land Rover adds some sportiness with the front bumper intake accents that look like claws.

Price And Options

The 2024 Discovery Sport S starts at $50,075 (all prices include the $1,175 destination charge). The cheapest three-row version costs $51,795, with the seven-seat option adding just $1,720, which is available without any other upgrades, according to the configurator that’s available now.

The Sport Dynamic SE starts at $54,275 for 2024 and can reach $68,435 with every available option selected. Upgrades include the full-size spare ($400), red brake calipers ($425), 21-inch gloss black wheels ($1,650), and various packages such as the Dynamic Handling Pack ($1,600), the Tech Pack ($1,450), the Comfort Pack ($580), the Towing Pack 2 ($1,050), and the Cold Climate Pack ($890). A Meridian Surround sound system and titanium mesh trim finishers add $450 and $400 to the price tag, respectively.

The 2024 Land Rover Discovery Sport is available to order now. The model uses the Ingenium turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine making 246 horsepower and 269 pound-feet of torque. It pairs with a nine-speed automatic transmission that feeds power to the four-wheel-drive system. The seven-seat variant takes 7.5 seconds to reach 60 miles per hour, 0.2 seconds slower than the five-seat version.