A new generation of the E-Class is here. The automaker revealed the revamped sedan just last month, showing off the redesigned model. The four-door E-Class won’t be the only variant available, with Mercedes preparing a tall All-Terrain version. New, unofficial renderings peel back the camouflage to reveal what the car could look like when it breaks cover.

We expect to see the E-Class sedan’s new design language on the new All-Terrain variant. The renderings show the high-riding wagon with the sedan’s front and rear fascias. The grille is slightly larger than on the previous car, with the model adopting design cues from the brand’s electric EQ offerings.

Gallery: Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain

2 Photos

The bigger changes are at the rear with the car’s extended roof. It forms a stylish hatch that incorporates the brand’s new taillight graphics. The All-Terrain offering also stands out with its fender cladding, upgraded side sills, and chrome diffuser at the back.

According to a filing with the US Environmental Protection Agency, the new E-Class All-Terrain will come to the US for the 2024 model year. The document revealed that the high-riding wagon would arrive in America with the E450’s powertrain. A turbocharged inline-six engine with mild-hybrid assistance powers the E450 model. It makes 375 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque.

The E-Class All-Terrain will compete against the A6 Allroad, another long-roofed, high-riding wagon trying its best to convince consumers that it is better than a crossover. The Audi features a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 making 335 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque, which is less than the E450.

Mercedes hasn’t announced when it plans to reveal the E-Class All-Terrain variant, but the leaked EPA document indicated that the model would be on sale for the 2024 model year, which means we might not have to wait much longer for the big reveal. The new E-Class All-Terrain will likely cost more than the 2023 version, which starts at $68,995 (the price includes the $1,095 destination charge).

The E-Class All-Terrain isn’t the only other model variant we are waiting for. The automaker also has to reveal the AMG E63, which could make around 700 horsepower from its hybrid 3.0-liter inline-six engine. That’s more than the current AMG’s 603 hp.