Listen to this article

The Hyundai Ioniq 7 will arrive in 2024 as a three-row electric crossover that will be the range-topping model in the brand's EV range. These renderings use the Seven concept as a guide to imagine how the production version might look.

In front, this rendering adapts the Seven concept's face to be more production-ready. Rather than the banks of vertical LED lights, this one has four, vertically oriented lamps on each side of the nose. There's a faux grille in the middle here, rather than more pixel-like LEDs. In addition, there's a skinny light strip at the base of the hood.

Gallery: 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 7 Rendering

7 Photos

The Seven concept has big, suicide doors so that people can get a good look inside the show car. The production version would have a more traditional design. The version available to customers would maintain the Z-shaped element along the flanks that starts along the side sills, slashes upward at the rear fender, and then leads to the rear end.

In concept form, the Seven rides on Hyundai's Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and has an 800-volt architecture. The system supports fast charging at up to 350 kilowatts, which allows for recharging from 10 to 80 percent in 10 minutes.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 7 Rendering Hyundai Seven Concept

The production Ioniq 7 reportedly has a 100-kilowatt-hour battery offering an estimated 300 miles (483 kilometers) of range. An electric motor reportedly drives each axle. In total, the combined output is allegedly 308 horsepower (230 kilowatts).

Inside, the concept uses sustainable materials like mineral plaster and bamboo wood. It also has a Hygiene Airflow System with UVC Sterilization so that occupants are breathing clean air. There's no info yet about whether the production version would have these features.

The Ioniq 7 would reportedly be available with an advanced driving assistance system. It could provide up to level 3 self-driving ability meaning the vehicle's tech would be able to handle many motoring conditions, but a human needs to be ready to take control.

Hyundai is investing $7.4 billion into operations in the United States through 2025. This will include building an electric vehicle in the country in 2022. This model will reportedly be the Ioniq 6, which will be an electric sedan.