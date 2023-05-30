The Porsche 911 Turbo S is quick through the quarter-mile. It launches like its moving mountains, and few cars can keep up with it. But a new video demonstrates that no throne is safe in the automotive world thanks to the aftermarket scene. It pits a tuned BMW M3 Competition against the Turbo S in a series of drag races to see if some affordable upgrades can make a performance difference.

The Porsche is stock, featuring the brand’s twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-six engine. It produces 650 horsepower and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque, which routes to all four wheels through the eight-speed gearbox. It weighs 3,615 pounds (1,640 kilograms).

Gallery: 2024 BMW M3 CS

32 Photos

The BMW M3 Competition packs the automaker’s twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine under the hood, which normally makes 510 hp and 442 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque. However, some upgrades have increased the output to a bonkers 750 hp and 663 lb-ft (900 Nm) of twist. It has all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission while tipping the scales at 3,924 lbs (1,780 kg).

The BMW got the better start in the first race, beating the Porsche off the line. The M3 stayed in front of the Turbo S throughout the quarter-mile race, beating the Porsche in the first battle. However, the Porsche got the better start in the second race, leaving the line ahead of the BMW. While the 911 won, the BMW quickly closed the gap as the pair crossed the finish line. The Porsche won by half a car length.

The last race started with the two having great starts, but the more potent BMW was able to sneak ahead, beating the Porsche for its second win. The M3 completed the race in 10.1 seconds, with the Porsche right behind it with a 10.3-second time.

The two rolling races didn’t help the Porsche in any way, as the more powerful M3 won both battles. The Porsche redeemed itself in the final brake test, stopping at a shorter distance than the BMW, but not by much, considering the weight difference.

The BMW M3 Competition isn’t cheap by any measure, but it is far more affordable than the Porsche 911 Turbo S, which is a performance monster and expert drag racer. However, a few upgrades for the M3 can level the playing field between the two for some added excitement.