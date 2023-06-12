It was late 2022 when Toyota said the C-HR would receive a second generation by releasing the Prologue concept. Since then, we've seen the funky subcompact crossover undergoing testing in prototype guise while wearing camouflaged, and now, we are being given a first look at the production version. The shadowy teaser reveals a rear light signature with a trio of parallel lines on each side, flanking the illuminated make and model lettering.

Does that mean the traditional Toyota logo has been removed from the tailgate? It's unclear at this point, although the prototype we saw testing at the Nürburgring still had the oval and was also hiding some sort of inscription to the right of the license plate. With the Prologue concept, the Japanese automaker has strongly suggested its B-segment crossover has been fully redesigned by its Euro team at ED² in southern France.

2024 Toyota C-HR spy photos

11 Photos

From the few details released thus far, we do know the new C-HR has slightly shorter overhangs yet it's more spacious on the inside, which can only mean the wheelbase has been stretched. The small crossover has door handles that remain flush with the body for better aero. Toyota's so-called "Hammerhead" front fascia takes after recent models but a bit more youthful to better cater to the model's targeted audience.

Aside from having an all-new look, the next C-HR will bring another major change as Toyota has confirmed a plug-in hybrid version will be available. The PHEV is going to use batteries assembled in Europe and will be sold together with the regular self-charging hybrid.

This new C-HR will be available alongside other petite crossovers as Toyota now also has the Yaris Cross and the smaller Aygo X. The latter is an A-segment hatchback with rugged cues because apparently everything has to be an SUV these days.

18 Photos

"Featuring edgy design and advanced technologies," the second-gen C-HR will premiere on June 26 and should go on sale in Europe before the end of the year. Toyota has decided against bringing the model to the United States and Canada.