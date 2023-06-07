The Detroit Auto Show is back scheduled from September 13 through September 24 at Huntington Place in Detroit. Like last year, the 2023 show features indoor and outdoor events, including hands-on experiences with electric and autonomous vehicles in a course laid out at the Detroit Riverfront portions of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix circuit.

Show officials confirmed that for the first time since 2019, Ford, GM, and Stellantis are fully committed to the event, participating with a full lineup of vehicles. Jeep, Ram, and Ford will feature brand-specific tracks along with new interactive experiences. Additionally, multiple vehicle debuts are planned for the show, with increased representation from other automakers. In total, show officials expect the number of participating brands to double from last year.

Additionally, several new exhibitions are planned including expanded street course ride-and-drive events and an EV Experience on an indoor track. The show will also host the inaugural Mobility Global Forum, a two-day executive symposium addressing the changing world of mobility and transportation and the trends and issues facing the automotive industry.

According to Detroit Auto Show Chairman Thad Szott, the show represents an evolution for the industry and the show itself. "Automotive technology is changing so rapidly." Said Szott, "How do we make people comfortable with it? We’re planning for a show that not only embraces and educates about this new technology but offers an immersion into it."

Central to Detroit Auto Show is the message about the prominent role Michigan plays in the mobility industry. “Michigan has been the center of the automotive world for a century, and we will define the future of mobility and electrification,” said Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. "Our economic development efforts, innovative talent programs, and strong workforce are helping us bring home thousands of good-paying manufacturing jobs and supply chains of electric vehicles, batteries, chips, and other emerging mobility technology. Together, we will continue leading and building the future.”

More details on the Detroit Auto Show are forthcoming including the final roster of vehicle debuts. It's also a safe bet there will be surprise attractions again this year. However, there's no word on a certain 61 foot tall yellow duck making another appearance.