The pandemic put a strain on the auto show circuit and forced many organizers to either move venues, move cities, or move events off the calendar entirely. But even after a tumultuous few years, 2023 promises to bring auto shows back from their brief hiatus with a calendar packed with events all over the world.

We’ve compiled all the major auto shows and events onto a single list, which kicks off with CES in early January and wraps up with the Los Angeles Auto Show at the end of November. There will be plenty to see and do in 2023.

Use the jump menu to view events by month:

January | February | March | April | May | June | August | September | October | November

January 2023

CES Las Vegas

When: January 5-8, 2023

Where: Las Vegas Convention Center, Nevada

CES is more than just a tech showcase. Automakers use the Vegas event – the first significant show of each new calendar year – as a space to show off new electric, autonomous, and futuristic concept cars. In the past, we’ve seen debuts from Faraday Future, Mercedes, and many more, and this year should be no different with Ram, Volkswagen, and others showcasing future products.

Tokyo Auto Salon

​​When: January 13-15, 2023

Where: Makuhari Messe Convention Center, Japan

The Tokyo Auto Salon is one of the more interesting auto shows of the year (not to be confused with the Tokyo Auto Show, which is later in the year). The show regularly features tuned domestic and race-spec vehicles but it often surprises us with some spectacular debuts. Earlier this year, for example, Subaru released its 1,073-horsepower electric STI E-RA concept in Tokyo.

February 2023

Salon Retromobile Paris

When: February 1-5, 2023

Where: Paris Expo Porte De Versailles, France

For fans of classic cars, the first old-school auto show of the year takes place in Paris, France, in early February. The Salon Retromobile Paris packs classic cars, motorcycles, and even military vehicles into the Expo Porte De Versailles for four days.

Automotoretro Turin

When: February 9-12, 2023

Where: Lingotto Fiere Exhibition Center, Italy

Another classic car show just a short plane ride away from Paris is the Automotoretro Turin, which kicks off this year on February 9 at the Lingotto Fiere Exhibition Center. Historic Italian automakers, like Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Lancia, and Ferrari make up most of the exhibits, but you’ll find all kinds of brands at Automotoretro.

Chicago Auto Show

When: February 11-20, 2023

Where: McCormick Place, Illinois

The Chicago Auto Show typically isn’t the biggest of all the American motor shows, but the Windy City brings with it an interesting perspective. Trucks and SUVs are among the most popular debuts in Chicago; last year we saw three unique Nissan Frontier concepts and the new Ford Bronco Everglades.

International Concours Of Elegance St. Moritz

When: February 24-25, 2023

Where: Lake St. Moritz / Badrutt’s Palace Hotel, Switzerland

The International Concours Of Elegance – also known as ICE – takes place atop the frozen Lake St. Moritz in Eastern Switzerland. Although smaller auto events have been in the area since 1985, the first official ICE kicked off in 2022 and saw dozens of classic cars drifting their way along the frozen lake.

March 2023

The Amelia

Where: The Ritz-Carlton Amelia Island, Florida

When: March 2-5, 2023

Arguably Florida’s most prestigious Concours event is The Amelia, which takes place every year on Amelia Island just outside of Jacksonville. It blends iconic race cars with modern classics, historic road cars, and even a few supercars.

Retroclassic Stuttgart

When: March 23-26, 2023

Where: International Congress Center, Germany

For German classics and modern vehicles alike, the Retroclassic show in Stuttgart is a must-see. Hundreds of vehicles litter the 1.5-million-square-foot International Congress Center in Stuttgart each year.

April 2023

New York Auto Show

When: April 7-16, 2023

Where: Javits Center, New York

The New York Auto Show is one of the largest shows in the US and takes place each year at the Javits Center. Some of the biggest global debuts have come from New York – like the Ford GT and the C8 Corvette, among others. The is a must-see every year and is usually full of surprise reveals.

Techno Classica Essen

When: April 12-16, 2023

Where: Messe Essen Exhibition Center, Germany

Vintage, classic, and prestigious automobiles from around the world are on display at this German auto event. Motorcycles, parts, and restoration exhibitors are also part of the week-long motor show.

Auto Shanghai

When: April 18-27, 2023

Where: National Exhibition And Convention Center Shanghai, China

This biennial show is among the largest in the world, with the first event taking place in 1985. It’s become a significant show with the rapid growth of China’s domestic auto market, but it’s also heavily attended by global manufacturers.

May 2023

Concours d'Elegance Villa d'Este

When: May 19-21, 2023

Where: Lake Como, Italy

Held annually near the Grand Hotel Villa d’Este on the western shores of Italy’s Lake Como, this prestigious event sees some of the world’s most valuable classic and exotic cars gather for a celebration of motoring. Automakers often display rare vehicles or prototypes new and old, and occasionally, you’ll see a very special premium vehicle debut at this affluent extravaganza.

June 2023

Milan Monza Motor Show

When: June 16-18, 2023

Where: Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Italy

Taking over the iconic Monza Circuit for a long weekend in June, the third edition of this motoring event brings over 50 car and motorcycle manufacturers to the area. This isn’t merely a static show, however, as areas for special exhibitions and test drives are available.

Goodwood Festival Of Speed

When: June 13-16, 2023

Where: Goodwood Estate, England

One of the UK’s most prominent automotive events, the Goodwood Festival Of Speed, takes place from June 13 through 16 at the Goodwood Estate. There you’ll see classic cars from as early as the turn of the century to some of the most modern supercars and EVs on the planet. And of course, the timed hill climb always caps off the weekend; last year the McMurtry Spierling broke the all-time record.

August 2023

Monterey Car Week

When: August 17-20, 2023

Where: Monterey, California

The phrase "Monterey Car Week" is a catch-all for a weekend of festivities that ranges from the Pebble Beach Concurs d’Elegance to The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, and everything in between. During that weekend you’re bound to see stunning Concours-worthy classics, iconic race cars, and some of the newest supercars to hit the market.

Woodward Dream Cruise

When: August 18-19, 2023

Where: Metro Detroit, Michigan

The world’s largest one-day auto festival sees 40,000 vehicles and over a 1.5 people descend on a 16-mile stretch of Woodward Avenue, just north of the Detroit city limits. While traditionally an enthusiast event that focuses heavily on classic American muscle cars, the event garners smaller debuts from automakers and brings out some truly wild project vehicles.

September 2023

IAA Mobility Munich

When: September 5-10, 2023

Where: Messe Munich, Germany

IAA Mobility Munich is one of the biggest auto shows on the global circuit with the main event taking place at the Messe Munich convention center but other smaller displays available for viewing in the heart of downtown Munich. As one of the largest auto shows in the world, IAA Munich is a regular host to new vehicle debuts, typically from domestic manufacturers like Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Volkswagen, among others.

Goodwood Revival

When: September 8-11, 2023

Where: Goodwood Motor Circuit, England

The Festival of Speed in June isn’t the only event that takes place in Goodwood each year. In September, the Goodwood Revival sees some of the priciest classic cars, all made before 1966, take on the Goodwood Circuit. Onlookers and attendees even dress in period-correct clothing – so expect lots of tweed jackets and newsy caps.

Detroit Auto Show

When: September 13-24, 2023

Where: Huntington Place, Michigan

Formerly regarded as the preeminent auto show for North America and one of the largest in the world, the Detroit Auto Show (aka North American International Auto Show) was recast in 2022 as an indoor/outdoor event taking place in September, versus its long-time January timeslot. Based in Detroit, it’s often the location for US-based automakers to hold prominent debuts of both new production vehicles and concept cars.

October 2023

Geneva International Motor Show Qatar

When: October 5-14, 2023

Where: Doha Exhibition And Convention Centre, Qatar

The Geneva Motor Show was canceled in 2022 to make room for an even bigger and better show… in Qatar. That’s right, the 2023 Geneva Motor Show is moving from its home in Switzerland to Doha, Qatar, and will take place alongside the Qatar Grand Prix during the weekend of October 8, 2023. This will be the first time the Geneva Motor Show has taken place outside of Geneva.

Tokyo Motor Show

When: October 26 - November 5, 2023

Where: Tokyo International Exhibition Center, Japan

The Tokyo Motor Show typically plays second fiddle to the Tokyo Auto Salon which takes place earlier in the year, but that’s not to say it isn’t important. The Tokyo show typically boasts concept cars and production models of domestic manufacturers, with Nissan, Mazda, and Honda making the most waves each year.

SEMA

When: October 31 - November 3, 2023

Where: Las Vegas Convention Center, Nevada

Tuners, aftermarket specialists, and automakers descend on Sin City to show off and preview new accessories and add-ons for a variety of cars. The show, which first started in 1967, isn’t open to the public, instead bringing together automakers, specialty equipment manufacturers, distributors, the media, and more together.

November 2023

Automobility LA / LA Auto Show

When: November 17-26, 2023

Where: Los Angeles Convention Center, California

One of the largest auto shows in North America, the LA Auto Show regularly sees major debuts from automakers around the world. With a legacy dating back to the early 1900s, it’s also among the world’s oldest motoring shows.

