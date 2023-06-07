It's fascinating to discover how a certain brand caters to different markets with multiple models. Even though Honda already has the HR-V, ZR-V, and the lesser-known BR-V, it's launching a different small crossover in India. Say hello to the Elevate, a new arrival with global aspirations following its launch in the world's most populous country later this year. It's offered with gasoline power but an EV will arrive within the next three years.

Based on how vehicles are categorized in India depending on their size, the Elevate is technically a midsize crossover. However, it's only 4312 millimeters (169.7 inches) long, so in Europe it would be positioned somewhere between a subcompact and compact model. The new entry in Honda's growing portfolio is 1790 mm (70.4 in) wide and 1650 mm (64.9 in) tall while having a wheelbase of 2650 mm (104.3 in).

2024 Honda Elevate

9 Photos

It's closer in size to the European-spec HR-V rather than the bigger US-spec model, which is also sold in Europe as the ZR-V. Honda says it has a "bold and masculine" exterior design along with a segment-leading cargo capacity of 458 liters (16.1 feet). Great safety equipment is being promised, at least by Indian standards.

Output is provided by a naturally aspirated 1.5-liter i-VTEC engine with 119 horsepower (89 kilowatts) and 145 Newton-meters (107 pound-feet) of torque. Customers will get to pick from either a six-speed manual gearbox or a continuously variable transmission (CVT) delivering power to the front wheels. The small crossover is mechanically related to the Honda City and offers a generous ground clearance of 220 mm (8.6 in).

Even though it's a budget model, the Elevate can be had with an impressive amount of equipment. Goodies vary from an electric sunroof and a wireless smartphone charger to a 10.25-inch touchscreen and automatic AC for rear passengers. Honda also fits the vehicle with 12V power outlets front and rear, a backup camera, adaptive cruise control, and a wide array of safety systems bundled as the Honda Sensing suite.

Honda will begin to take orders for the Elevate in July when pricing details will be announced.