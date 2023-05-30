Formula One veteran Fernando Alonso owns the Ferrari Enzo with the first body, which is known as Scocca n.1. He's putting the exceptional vehicle up for sale at the Monaco Car Auctions L’AstaRossa event on June 8. The estimated price is over $5.36 million (5 million euros).

Alonso's Enzo is in the classic color Rosso Corsa. The vehicle comes with a Ferrari Classiche Red Book that acts as a certificate of authenticity that the car meets all of the original specifications. It also indicates this vehicle is Scocca n.1. The odometer shows just 2,983 miles (4,800 kilometers).

Alonso raced for the Scuderia Ferrari squad from 2010 to 2014. The automaker produced the Enzo from 2002 to 2004. The auction listing doesn't specify how he got ahold of this remarkable example of the supercar.

The Enzo featured a design that evoked a Formula One car. It featured a naturally aspirated 6.0-liter V12 making 651 horsepower at 7,800 rpm. The gearbox was a six-speed automated manual. Ferrari made just 400 of them. Today, they change hands for over $1 million.

Alonso isn't the only F1 driver to own an Enzo. Ferrari built a custom example for Michael Schumacher as a gift. The car had special touches like electric windows, a Bose stereo, Rosso Scuderia brake calipers, and Schumi's logo on the seats and door sills. It even had the driver's signature and then-boss Luca di Montezemolo's autograph on the hood.

The L’AstaRossa auction has 42 Ferraris for sale. The lots include the bizarre 365 GTC/4 "Beach Car" by Michelotti with no top or doors and a denim-upholstered interior. There's also a rare 250 GT with a body by Carrozzeria Boano. A 1988 328 GTS with a Koenig body kit is another oddity.

At the time of this story's publication, Alonso is third in the 2023 season driver standings with 93 points. He's behind Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.