The Ferrari F40 is undoubtedly one of the most iconic sports cars, not only in Ferrari but in the entire automotive history, as well. One particular model, chassis number 83249, has an even more illustrious history as the first-ever F40 owned by Alain Prost.

As a three-time Formula One World Champion, Prost was at the height of his career when he was given the keys to the car right as he entered Team Scuderia Ferrari as its driver in 1990. And now, you have the chance to own the said Ferrari F40 as it's heading to auction this May.

Gallery: Alain Prost's Ferrari F40 Up For Auction

18 Photos

Chassis number 83249 remains in remarkable condition today. Prost took delivery of the car in late 1989 but he never actually used it, selling it shortly afterward. The car's next owner, Graham de Zille, put miles on the F40, driving it all around the UK and even featuring it in a magazine article celebrating 50 years of Ferrari.

This Ferrari F40 has changed owners several times over the years, but it has always been carefully maintained and remains in exceptional condition. It has even been granted Ferrari Classiche certification, meaning it retains all of its original components, including the engine, gearbox, and bodywork.

Of note, the Rosso Corsa sports car is currently in France. The fuel bladders were replaced during a major service in March 2019 at Ferrari Lyon and remain valid until September 2028. As for the tires, they are currently 10 years old, though the car's future winning bidder will receive a set of rubbers dated 2018.

Despite being more than 30 years old and with under 2,900 miles on the clock, this F40 is still a masterpiece of automotive engineering. Its powerful V8 engine is claimed to be as impressive today as they were when the car was first built. The fact that it was once owned by one of the greatest drivers in Formula 1 history only adds to its allure.

Another Ferrari F40 fetched $2.15 million at auction earlier this year, so it won't be surprising if Prost's F40 will get a higher bid. It will be up for auction without reserve on May 10-12, 2023, with its projected bid reaching $3.3 million.