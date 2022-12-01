Listen to this article

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan arrives in some special colors to brighten the Art Basel festival in Miami, Florida. The company calls them the Inspired by Fashion collection and splits the models into two themes: Re-Belle and Fu‑Shion.

The Cullinans in the Re-Belle collection are available in Lime Green, Gunmetal, Wildberry, or Arctic White exterior colors. Inside, these models take inspiration from the color-blocking trend in fashion. The cabin trim comes in Peony Pink or Lime Green that contrasts against the Arctic White or Cashmere Grey leather trim. As an extra-special touch, a portion of the dashboard uses handwoven stainless-steel fabric with threads that are as fine as 0.0177 inches (0.45 millimeters).

The Fu‑Shion models are supposed to mix high fashion and utilitarianism. These Cullinans are available with a Military Green, Burnout Grey, Forge Yellow, or Tempest Grey exterior. There are two available color combos. One mixes Military Green, Navy Blue, and Mandarin. The other is a combination of Arctic White and Cashmere Grey leather with Forge Yellow trim.

All the vehicles in the Cullinan Inspired by Fashion models come with the new Starlight Tailgate. This option takes the elements from the brand's illuminated headliner and extends the dots of light to even more of the vehicle. It includes 192 more stars in the perforated leather and takes over 22 hours to manufacture.

They also get the new, colored Piano veneer trim on the lower part of the dashboard. The Re-Belle vehicles get the piece in Cashmere Grey. They're Navy Blue for the Fu-Shion vehicles.

Buyers of these Cullinans can specify luggage in a matching color as the rest of the vehicle. They come as a five-piece set or a customer can get the bags individually.

