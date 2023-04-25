Brabus is very familiar with tuning Mercedes-Benz vehicles after doing it for decades. The modifier's latest offering is the 900 Superblack that turns the Mercedes-AMG GLS63 4Matic into a more powerful performance SUV.

The biggest upgrade involves increasing the twin-turbo engine's displacement to 4.4 liters rather than the usual 4.0 liters. This contributes to the boosted output of 888 horsepower (662 kilowatts or 900 metric hp) and 774 pound-feet (1,050 Newton-meters) of torque. The stock Mercedes powerplant makes 603 hp and 627 lb-ft.

Gallery: Brabus 900 Superblack Based On Mercedes-AMG GLS 63

367 Photos

Brabus' GLS can hit 62 miles per hour in 3.6 seconds and a top speed as high as 205 mph. In stock form, the Mercedes-AMG GLS63 hits 60 mph in 4.1 seconds and has a top speed of 174 mph.

The engine modifications include increasing the cylinder bore, fitting forged pistons, and upgrading the connecting rods. A billet crankshaft increases the stroke. Brabus fits new turbos with a larger compressor, and their peak boost is 20.3 psi (1.4 bar). High-pressure fuel pumps make sure the powerplant gets enough gasoline. The exhaust gasses exit through 3.0-inch diameter downpipes.

The company also tweaks the GLS' design. The air intakes have an exposed carbon-fiber finish, and there's a more aggressive front fascia. The SUV rides on 24-inch Monoblock Z wheels in a black color that matches the vehicle's body. Shadow Gray trim replaces the chrome elements on the standard model.

A custom control module for the air suspension lowers the standard ride height by nearly an inch.

Brabus keeps the dark aesthetic for the interior. A mix of black leather and Alcantara covers the cabin. The trim features a mix of carbon fiber and matte Shadow Grey elements.

If you want a Brabus 900 Superblack, the price starts at the equivalent of $407,986 (370,550 euros). To compare, a 2023 AMG GLS63 starts at $140,150 in the United States.