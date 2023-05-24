When in doubt, black it out – that must've been on Maybach's mind when it created the new Night Series. It's available for all three models carrying the double M logo and serves as a cosmetic upgrade with black and rose gold accents. The S-Class and EQS SUV will get it first later this year in the United States where the GLS will follow suit at the beginning of 2024. Matching sneakers, bags, and eyewear will also be offered.

Starting with the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class as a Night Series model, it's illustrated here as an S680 model with the mighty V12 engine. If the Onyx Black/Mojave Silver two-tone finish is not your cup of tea, the ultra-luxury sedan will also be available with an assortment of black, grey, and white finishes. Dark metallic chrome elements, rose gold accents in the headlights, and bespoke wheels with lots of Maybach logos round off the changes on the outside.

Mercedes-Maybach Night Series

18 Photos

Stepping inside, the fancy S-Class gets two Nappa leather upholstery options never offered before: Deep White/Black Pearl Exclusive and Black Pearl Exclusive. These have been created by the bespoke Manufaktur division and have golden-grey glossy piping.

Next up, the GLS and EQS SUV also embrace the dark side with black chrome exterior elements combined with rose gold. It's hard to miss the same opulent wheel design, which actually extends onto the air intakes as both SUVs have numerous double M emblems at the front. The sedan's two-tone finish is offered, but you can opt for white or Obsidian Black in the case of the GLS whereas the EQS SUV is alternatively available in Obsidian Black or Diamond White.

The two posh SUVs have had their interiors tweaked a bit for the Night Series, with both the GLS and EQS SUV getting Black Pearl Exclusive or Crystal White/Black Pearl Nappa leather combined with wood trim featuring aluminum accents.

As a final note, Mercedes-Maybach intends to extend its lineup to add a fourth member in the shape of the SL roadster.