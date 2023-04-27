S-Class customers are spoiled for choice since Mercedes offers its flagship car with a plethora of engines, including the majestic V12 for the Maybach S680 version. While the version carrying the double M emblem remains the fanciest of the lot, you can have the sporty AMG derivative with a bit more pizzazz by opting for Manufaktur upgrades. Behold the S63 E-Performance in Olive Metallic, which can be combined with a pastel yellow/black interior.

Mercedes' bespoke individualization range now also includes Rubellite Red, Graphite, and Mystic Blue metallic colors alongside new Vintage Blue and Silicon Grey solid paints. Alternatively, buyers can opt for Kalahari Gold Magno and Night Black Mango matte exterior finishes. The German configurator shows prices of Manufaktur paints vary from €1,428 to €7,021 depending on hue, on top of an exorbitant starting price of €208,392.

Mercedes-AMG S-Class with Manufaktur options

As is the case with ultra-luxury cars, more personalization options are available inside the cabin. Mercedes sells you the S63 E Performance with Manufaktur nappa leather featuring diamond quilting and the AMG logo embossed on the front headrests. Nappa leather also partially covers the center console and door cards, not to mention the steering wheel and armrests. To sweeten the pot, the hybrid super sedan has thick floor mats in black with nappa leather piping and an embroidered AMG logo.

These goodies are part of the Interior Package, which also encompasses illuminated door sills with AMG lettering and a unique design. Clients can order the pack in one of the following combinations: yacht blue/black, truffle brown/black, nut brown/black, pastel yellow/black, and deep white/black. Regardless of choice, all cars get a chrome strip on the dashboard as well as embroidered, handwritten Manufaktur lettering on the rear shelf.

Essentially, Mercedes wants to turn Manufaktur into a rival for BMW's Individual program by creating a new revenue stream through a richer variety of exterior and interior finishes.