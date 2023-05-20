Tesla has been teasing the Cybertruck since the now-infamous prototype debut back in 2019. But this year has been the first time since then that Tesla has seemingly made any meaningful progress in getting the electric truck on the road and into customer hands.

A new image tweeted out by Tesla shows the lengths the company is going to to test the new Cybtertruck. A single image shows the vehicle drifting in the snow as the company confirms that the truck is undergoing winter testing. The caption doesn't tell us where this photo was, or even when it was even taken, but we clearly see a truck that is well on its way to production.

The last time we saw a Tesla Cybertruck prototype testing, our colleagues at InsideEVs uncovered a video of the truck stuck in a muddy field near Tesla's headquarters in Texas. Like some of the other photos and videos we've seen this year, the two most recent examples show a truck with genuine production-ready pieces like side mirrors (a novel idea), normal wheel and tire options, and even an interior that appears to be more fleshed out.

Production of the Cybertruck is supposed to kick off in earnest later this year. CEO Elon Musk is confident that the company could sell anywhere between 250,000 and 500,000 examples per year, noting that Tesla will "make as many as people want and can afford."

The Tesla Cybertruck probably won’t cost $40,000 when it goes on sale, as Musk previously stated, but he says the pickup will still be competitive with other electric trucks like the Ford Lightning, Rivian R1T, GMC Hummer EV, and others that will hit the market in the next few years.