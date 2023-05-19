The Ram TRX is one of the most capable trucks on the market. Its 6.2-liter supercharged V8 has 702 horsepower and 640 pound-feet of torque but that comes at a hefty cost. And no – we are not talking only about the $84,555 starting price for the 2023 model year. What you pay at the pump after purchasing the truck is probably even more shocking for your pocket.

This is the realization a 2021 Ram TRX owner has come to after driving the performance pickup truck for slightly more than two years. In an almost 13-minute video review summarizing their experience with the machine, the owner starts with the fact that when you drive such a thirsty truck, you have to visit the gas station quite often. But wait, there are even more interesting conclusions.

Gallery: 2021 Ram TRX: Review

14 Photos

For starters, the owner describes this as “the best daily driver” money can buy. And while this is a little too strong of a conclusion for a truck that barely averages 11 miles per gallon, the vehicle is surely good for mixing seemingly impossible-to-match qualities like practicality and the performance and driveability of a sports car.

But what is it like to live with a TRX on a daily basis? The owner says the truck is super comfortable for daily use and even more so for long journeys. Range at a single tank? Around 370 miles. Reliability? “Solid.” Child seat-friendly? Not quite especially if you don’t have side steps as the TRX is simply too tall.

Not everything is perfect, of course. The owner explains which things are not 100 percent good with the truck. Not having a keyless entry sounds quite amusing to us considering this truck costs a lot. And those cheap plastic black door handles? They don’t look cool after just two years under the sun.