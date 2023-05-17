With the launch of the seventh-generation Ford Mustang right around the corner, we’ll get to see one special version debut next week. That’s when the 2024 Ford Mustang RTR officially breaks cover, and a new teaser video provides an up-close look at the car’s new grille.

In an earlier Instagram post, RTR Vehicles showed off the car’s upper grille, fully revealing the mesh design and trapezoidal LED lights for the Mustang RTR Spec 2. It’s a small taste of the new styling, and we expect to see other exterior visual changes. The tweaks could include a new front splitter, new side sills, and new wheels if a previous sketch of the model is any indication.

The post alluding to an RTR Spec 2 model suggests that the manufacturer will offer some performance upgrades again. The current Mustang RTR Spec 5 makes 750 horsepower and 615 pound-feet of torque thanks to a Whipple supercharger system. With the 2024 Ford Mustang continuing to use the same powertrains from the current-generation model, the next-gen RTR might have a similar output number if a Spec 5 is on the menu.

While the engines carry over from the current generation, the turbocharged 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder and naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 make more power than before. The two engines pump out 315 and 480 hp, respectively, with an exhaust upgrade taking the GT to 486.

The Mustang Dark Horse so far sits at the top of the seventh-generation lineup. It makes 500 hp and 418 pound-feet of torque, but Ford adds more than extra power to the trim. It also features a Torsen limited-slip differential, a bigger rear sway bar, a strut tower brace, and upgraded front dampers.

It’ll be interesting to see what other changes are coming to the new Mustang RTR. RTR Vehicles worked closely with Ford on developing the 2024 model’s drift brake. The two also collaborated on building the Mustang RTR Spec 5-FD for Formula Drift. It has 1,300 horsepower, which is an unlikely amount of power to make its way into the road-going Mustang RTR, but we can dream.