The Toyota Granvia Charme Pleasure Wagon is a rare example of one of the brand's in-house-built motorhomes for the Japanese market. The folks at OttoEx specialize in bringing campers from Japan into the US. The company has never seen one like this before.

The Granvia looks like a minivan with its sloped nose and sliding side door. However, this one is far more than just a normal family hauler.

For example, the powertrain has more in common with a Toyota truck or SUV at the time than a minivan. It uses the 3.4-liter V6 with the internal designation 5VZ-FE, which is also from the contemporary Tacoma, 4Runner, and other models. The engine connects to the four-speed automatic from those vehicles, and the Granvia Charme Pleasure Wagon has a full-time all-wheel-drive system. This rig doesn't have a setup for off-roading, but the drivetrain should be capable of handling inclement weather on the highway.

Inside, there are two rows of seats with room for five passengers. The rear section has a small lounge. There's a tiny couch and a galley with a sink. Currently, the vehicle doesn't have a faucet or fresh water supply system. The panels along the sides pop out to provide some fresh air.

The pop-up roof expands to increase headroom in the van. There's also a bed and two opening windows.

With a shore power hookup and Webasto parking heater, the Granvia Charme Pleasure Wagon would be good for a weekend camping trip. It doesn't have a full kitchen or a whole lot of space to lounge around inside, but the rig has everything necessary to be a good basecamp. The awning offers shade for spending time outside.

The video also includes a brief test drive. The experience looks just like being behind the wheel of a minivan, except for the steering wheel being on the right side.

OttoEx is selling this Granvia Charme Pleasure Wagon. The asking price is $31,995.