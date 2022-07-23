Listen to this article

When you think about pickup-based campers, there's a definite shape and form that comes to mind. That's most especially if you're talking about old ones from the three-to-four decades back.

But this custom motorhome found listed on Cars & Bids is a little different. Decorated with a custom-finished exterior made out of metal and wood, this camper was a compact 1987 \ Dolphin camper that's based on the Toyota Hilux pickup truck. And yes, it's currently up for bidding right now with a handful of people quite interested in taking home this quirky machine.

Complete with a stained-glass window and wood garnishings, this Dolphin motorhome has a vibe of a gypsy wagon slash old-school train caboose from two centuries ago. It definitely warrants attention but you'd be glad to know that this camper isn't all show.

Under the hood, the custom motorhome is powered by a 2.4-liter inline-4 Toyota 22R-E inline-four engine, producing 113 horsepower (84 kilowatts) and 140 pound-feet (190 Newton-meters) of torque. It was rebuilt in 2021, which means it's relatively fresh at this time.

Inside, it comes with custom interior wood finishing, a fold-out couch, a bed in cab overhead, a three-burner stovetop, refrigerator, sink, a freshwater tank, custom light fixtures, and a 100Ah battery.

This custom Dolphin motorhome is not without flaws, though. It has scratches around the exterior, along with a number of rust points already showing on the white paint finish. There are wood stains on the hood and doors, while some interior cab trim is already separating from the frame.

At the time of this writing, this weirdly interesting camper has already garnered 10 bids at Cars & Bids, with the highest bid at $8,888. There are three more days before the hammer falls on this so you might want to decide quickly if you're really interested in bringing this home.