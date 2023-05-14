A new generation of high-performance grand touring vehicles from Aston Martin will soon arrive, we mean soon. The UK-based automaker has announced a debut date of May 24 for its next-gen DB, starting with a vehicle described as being "no mere GT. Grand is not enough."

The announcement comes with teaser images hinting at styling cues for the new model. The shadowed sports car has a familiar shape on the outside, though Aston Martin suggests this initial vehicle isn't just a new DB series, but a new category of vehicle that "will break free from the norms of the GT sector." There's also a suggestion that it will be something particularly special, built to celebrate the company's 75th anniversary of its iconic DB line.

To that end, the interior teaser shows a center console full of controls. We see buttons for suspension settings and what looks like an active exhaust feature. There are controls for stability and traction settings, driver assist features, heated/ventilated seats, climate controls, and the stereo. A portion of the digital display shows a smart climate control system, and in the middle of the console is a prominent engine start/stop button. Yes, there's still a fuel burner under the hood.

This looks much like spy photos of the DB11 successor – likely called the DB12 – that first emerged in January. There are clear changes to the grille and headlights, showing influence from the Valhalla. That's especially true with the teardrop lights, seen clearly in the teaser photos with larger lenses and three internal elements. The teasers also show the larger grille.

A more recent prototype sighting captured video of a camo-wrapped car getting a thorough workout at the Nurburgring. Rumors abound that V12 power will return for the next-gen DB, and videographers on the scene thought there was a twelve-pot tone to the prototype's exhaust. A deeper bellow reminiscent of a V8 comes through on the video, but the takeaway is that internal combustion is alive and well at Aston Martin.

That doesn't mean electrification isn't coming. The Valhalla already features a plug-in hybrid powertrain marrying a twin-turbocharged V8 with two electric motors for a combined 950 hp. There's no reason to believe hybrid systems won't work their way through Aston Martin's future lineup, which includes no less than eight new vehicles by 2026.

That future starts in under two weeks. Stay tuned for more teasers and the full reveal, which we will cover in-depth here at Motor1.com.