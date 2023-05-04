It won't be until this fall when Skoda will take the wraps off the next-generation Superb but the Czech marque is eager to start the teaser campaign. Coming once again in both liftback and wagon body styles, the flagship model has posed for the camera alongside its three modern predecessors as well as the original model sold during the 1930s and 1940s. It won't be built in its home country anymore as production is moving to Bratislava, Slovakia.

Cumulative sales of the modern Superb (from 2001) have reached more than 1,550,000 units, with the outgoing model being the most popular by accounting for half the demand (780,000+ vehicles). Skoda doesn't go into details about the revamped version, but spy shots have strongly suggested it'll have evolutionary styling instead of switching to the “Modern Solid” design language previewed by the Vision 7S concept.

2024 Skoda Superb teasers

Skoda has developed not only its own Superb but also the next-gen Volkswagen Passat coming this fall as well strictly as a wagon. It too will be assembled in Slovakia, therefore losing the "Made in Germany" label. The automaker based in Mladá Boleslav has promised more efficient gasoline and diesel engines along with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. A fully electric variant is not on the agenda, but an Octavia wagon-like EV has been teased ahead of a 2026 release. Yet again, Skoda touts its range-topper will "set standards in terms of comfort and space."

The 2024 Superb will face fewer rivals than its predecessors considering the Opel Insignia and Ford Mondeo have been discontinued. The Mazda6 is showing its age while the Peugeot 508 recently went through a mid-cycle facelift. With the Passat Sedan going away, there will also be less internal competition. That being said, VW now has the fully electric ID.7 for those looking to transition from ICE to EV.

Also debuting this fall will be the second-generation Kodiaq, also on the MQB platform with tweaked four-cylinder gasoline and diesel engines. Unlike the Superb, the large SUV will continue to be made at the Kvasiny plant, and will be offered as a PHEV for the first time.