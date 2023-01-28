Listen to this article

Detailing a Ferrari F40 to perfection is no easy task, but it's a labor of love for those who appreciate the legendary sports car. The F40 is a true icon in the automotive world and is considered by many to be the ultimate Ferrari. Its combination of raw power and advanced technology makes it a true masterpiece of engineering.

The F40 is a car that demands attention and respect, and it's not hard to see why it's a favorite among car enthusiasts. In fact, it's almost automatic that a Ferrari collector has one in his garage, like this $15-million Ferrari collection in Europe.

I AM Detailing was fortunate to have the opportunity to detail a 1992 F40 before it went on sale in Arizona, where it fetches $2,150,000 at auction. The pressure was definitely on for the California-based detailers.

With around 19,697 kilometers (12,239 miles) on the clock, the legendary sports car was in need of some TLC to bring it back to its former glory. The detailers started with a deep paint correction, which involved carefully examining every inch of the car and addressing any imperfections in the paint. This process is critical for bringing out the true beauty of the car and ensuring it looks its best.

After the paint correction, they moved on to the interior of the car. they took great care to polish the steering wheel and shift the knob, clean the leather, and scrub down all the air vents. The F40's interior is a testament to the attention to detail that Ferrari is known for, and it was important that it looked as good as new.

To ensure that the car was in tip-top shape, I AM Detailing also performed a light dry ice cleaning. This process is a gentle and effective way to remove dirt and grime from hard-to-reach areas of the car, making sure that every inch of the F40 was spotless. The rest of the process was presented in the video embedded above.