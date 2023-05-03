A video from Melbourne, Australia, captures the moment when a rare Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale suddenly loses control and crashes into a Nissan pickup. The impact was so hard that it lifted the truck into the air and onto a car in the next lane. There were no reports of serious injuries.

The reason for the crash is still unknown. The video shows the Ferrari traveling down the road at a seemingly moderate speed with no nearby traffic going in the same direction. The rear appears to lose traction, and the Challenge Stradale slams into the truck. The impact spins the Italian supercar so that it stops facing the same direction as the pickup.

There was a lot of traffic going in the same direction as the pickup. The Ferrari driver sat in the car for around 20 seconds before getting out. Other motorists also responded to help.

The owner collects Ferraris and performance motorcycles. He has apparently owned this Challenge Stradale for over 10 years.

A representative from the Ferrari Club of Australia estimates the Challenge Stradale is worth around the equivalent of $399,290 ($600,000 Australian dollars). He thinks it's conceivable that the Ferrari could be restorable, but a lot of effort would be necessary because of a lack of spare parts for the rare model.

As of this story's publication, duPont Registry has a single 360 Challenge Stradale for sale. It's from 2004 with 11,990 miles and an asking price of $277,990. While red exterior shades seem to be common for these models, this one is in Argento Nurburgring silver.

The Challenge Stradale was the higher-performance version of the 360 Modena. The Ferrari team boosted the output from the naturally aspirated 3.6-liter V8 to 420 horsepower (313 kilowatts), versus 394 hp (294 kW) from the standard model. The car also lost 243 pounds (110 kilograms) of weight with changes like increased use of aluminum, titanium suspension springs, and some carbon-fiber elements.

Ferrari's official specs say the Challenge Stradale can hit 62 miles per hour in 4.1 seconds and reach a top speed of 186 mph. The standard 360 accelerates to 62 mph in 4.5 seconds and a maximum velocity of over 183 mph.