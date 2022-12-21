Listen to this article

In its current form, the Mercedes-Benz G-Class has been on sale since 2018 when the brand introduced a major redesign for its off-roader. The model didn’t undergo a huge visual revision but received new technologies and more efficient powertrains. Now, that new version of the G-Class is being prepared for a mid-cycle facelift, which should bring just minor design tweaks as a new batch of spy photos shows.

Our photographers caught this camouflaged prototype earlier today in snowy Stuttgart, Germany. There’s foil covering the front fascia, though that doesn’t mean we are expecting big changes. It appears that the bumper could receive some minimal new touches and that’s all about the front end we know so far. The situation is similar a the back, where – in addition to the redesigned bumper – there could also be new internal graphics for the LED taillights.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz G-Class facelift spy photos

13 Photos

Bigger improvements are expected inside the cabin, though. We don’t know whether Mercedes will give its luxury off-roader the new big screen layout of the S-Class, C-Class, and SL, though we know for sure there will be a new infotainment system onboard. The G-Class is currently the only product from the Stuttgart-based automaker without the latest MBUX and this will change with the introduction of the refreshed G-Class.

On the engine side, there shouldn’t be major changes, though some form of electrification seems likely at this point. The range-topping model, the G63, currently relies on a 4.0-liter V8 engine with a peak output of 577 horsepower (430 kilowatts) and 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) of torque, mated to a nine-speed automatic. The G63 could also gain electric support for more power and improved efficiency.

The most eco-friendly G-Class is expected in 2024 when Mercedes will launch a fully-electric model based on the off-roader. It will use a layout with four electric motors, one for each wheel, in an attempt to match the combustion-powered model’s off-road capability. A massive battery pack should provide electric energy and even an optional battery pack with silicon anode chemistry has already been announced.