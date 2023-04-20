Mercedes-Benz celebrates the production of the 500,000th G-Class by building a special one-off that pays tribute to the earlier versions. The rugged SUV originally launched in 1979.

Specifically, this special G-Class is supposed to evoke a 1986 280 GE model. It has a retro-looking Agave Green body with a black grille and skinny uprights for protecting the headlights. The turn signals on the hood are amber, rather than the current clear design.

At the back, the Mercedes-Benz star emblem on the spare wheel carrier is larger than on the modern G-Class. It rides on slotted five-spoke wheels. There's a ladder on the rear for accessing the roof rack.

Inside, the seats have retro, checkered-fabric upholstery. The passenger-side grab handle has a "No. 500,000" badge in agave green.

While the exterior styling hasn't changed too much over the years, the G-Class has evolved a lot in other aspects since 1979. When it launched, there were four engines available with power ranging from 71 horsepower to 148 hp. In contrast, the current versions available in the United States pack either a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 making 416 hp and 450 lb-ft or a tune offering 577 hp and 627 lb-ft.

Plus, Mercedes is preparing to launch the electric EQG in 2024. It features four, individually controlled electric motors that allow for doing things like tank turns. Beyond this info, the brand isn't yet detailing exact technical specifications.

Mercedes-Benz is also working on a refreshed G-Class. Judging by the spy shots, the company plans to make minor design tweaks to the front and rear. Inside, we are expecting there to be an upgraded infotainment system that would be more in line with the automaker's latest offerings. The engines might gain electric assistance. So far, there's no info available about when the updated SUV might arrive.