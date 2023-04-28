Just earlier this month, Renault unveiled the facelifted Clio, which brought a completely redesigned front end for the little hatchback. The closely related Captur is also going to be refreshed soon with visual tweaks inspired by its hatch sibling. Our new exclusive renderings preview what the final version of the Captur facelift could look like.

We’ve already spied prototypes of the Captur on a number of occasions and we know most of the visual changes will be focused at the front. Our artists took the best from the revised Clio and adapted it to the proportions of the slightly larger Captur. There are a few little differences between the two, including the shape of the headlights and the molding in the upper section of the radiator grille.

Gallery: 2023 Renault Captur facelift

4 Photos

We can’t tell much about the rear end as all spied prototypes had camouflaged back ends. However, if the Clio is anything to go by, we can expect at least new taillights with clearer design and new internal graphics. A few other smaller design touches are also a possibility.

The Captur is already offered with electrified engines, including mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains. We doubt there will be an electric version as Renault is currently working on other new battery-powered products that will be released soon. The diesel option could carry over with the facelifted model for some markets.

Last year, Renault delivered 135,284 examples of the Captur in Europe, representing the third consecutive year of sales drops. The crossover’s best year so far was 2019 when the second-gen model was launched on the Old Continent and 222,540 cars were delivered to customers in the region. Russia has been a constantly strong market for the Captur but Renault is no longer making business in the country losing potential sales of 20,000 to 30,000 cars.

With the refreshed Clio and the revived Espace now unveiled, it probably won’t take long until the facelifted Captur also receives its debut. We suspect we will see it in official form this summer.