The next-generation Dacia Duster was spied for the first time in late March and we shared early renderings based on those shots several days later. Motor1.com's own artists decided to make an updated visualization of the Romanian SUV and the result is the bold-looking vehicle you see in the gallery attached below. There are some big changes compared to the older renderings that are worth talking about.

This Duster is obviously based on the Bigster concept and shares its basic design language. Compared to the earlier renderings, our exclusive work proposes more muscular wheel arches, bigger wheels, and an even more prominent front fascia. The rear door handles are hidden in the C-column and the grille at the front seems to feature illuminated elements, though that hasn’t been confirmed as a design feature for now.

Gallery: 2024 Dacia Duster exclusive renderings

4 Photos

Speaking of the Bigster concept, it will also get a production version that will be positioned above the new Duster as Dacia’s first C-segment model. The SUV will be nearly 4.6 meters (181 inches) long and will leave enough room for the Duster in the brand’s range to grow slightly in its dimensions. This means the cabin will be even more comfortable and practical compared to the outgoing model and we hope there will be benefits for the rear passenger compartment, which felt a little cramped and spartan in the Duster that is still available in the showrooms.

Riding on the CMF-B architecture, the new Duster will also get advantages in terms of packaging, resulting in a larger boot and more space for the passengers in the cabin. The new underpinnings will also bring electrified engines under the hood and we believe the Jogger’s 1.3-liter hybrid mill will become the Duster’s core offering. There’s no word regarding the immortal 1.5-liter diesel of the current generation, though seeing how Dacia gradually phases out the dCi engine from its lineup, we won’t be surprised if it is missing from the new Duster’s portfolio.

Even the first spy photos of the SUV we shared last month showed the model with its production body and lights, which makes us believe it won’t take long until we see an official premiere. Our guess is a late 2023 premiere and a market launch in the first months of next year.