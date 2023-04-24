Refurbishing older motorhomes is a common practice, but there's nothing common about this particular rig. Say hello to the Revcon Trailblazer 4x4, and according to the owner of this 1993 model, only 67 were built. As the video above from Tiny Home Tours clearly shows, this one is still blazing trails a good 30 years after being born – with help from a few modern upgrades.

The Ford F-350 on which the Trailblazer is based is not among those modern tweaks. The stretched frame is powered by a 7.5-liter gasoline-fueled V8, and though it rides on six wheels, only four get power. The rearmost axle is there simply to support the Trailblazer's weight, which isn't mentioned but we'll go out on a limb and guess it weighs a lot. Aside from the vehicle itself, the interior holds two bedrooms, two kitchens, a full bathroom, a dining area, 45 gallons of fresh water at the rear, and an impressive amount of storage space. However, it didn't start that way.

J.P. Smith is the owner of this off-road RV, and in his care, it's remained mostly original. The basic layout is the same, with the kitchen and dining area positioned in the middle. However, he cleared space between the cab and side entrance for an icemaker, air fryer, and coffee station, effectively creating two kitchen areas. The other side features an upgraded countertop, sink, microwave, and an induction cooktop replacing the old propane stove. A large booth-style table across from the kitchen serves double duty for dining and working.

At the back, there used to be another large living/dining area that could convert to a bed. Now, it's a full-time bedroom with a queen bed permanently fixed into place. Smith left the small bathroom sink next to the bed, but updated the stand-up shower with newer equipment. Up front, he removed the Ford's second row of seats, turning the area into more storage. The second bedroom is nestled in the sleeper section above the cab.

Arguably the biggest upgrade is one you can't really see. The original Revcon electric control panel is still in place by the entrance, but he added numerous automated and voice-activated systems to help conserve power. He also added lots of solar panels to the roof – enough to generate 2,220 watts. In the summertime, he says the panels generate enough power to run the air conditioner all day while still charging his two 170 amp-hour lithium batteries.

With modern companies like Earthroamer building massive truck-based overlanding RVs, the Revcon doesn't have quite the shock value today that it likely had in the early 1990s. It's certainly a cool ride, however, and with Smith's upgrades, perhaps it's ready for another 30 years of adventure.