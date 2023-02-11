Listen to this article

It's time to take a trip down memory lane with this classic 1969 Chevrolet G20 Camper Van. Unfortunately, if you're looking to buy one, this beauty has already been sold for an impressive $12,800 on eBay, but let's take a look at what made this van so special.

This vintage camper was someone's pride and joy, a true labor of love, evident in its fully-stocked interior with camping gear, fishing rods, and maps of a family's travels around the East Coast. Painted in a warm beige with a Mom's Attic-style roof extension, the exterior is in good condition with a straight, solid body and chrome showing patina. Rolling on Vercelli white stripe radials, this camper is ready for adventure.

Gallery: 1969 Chevrolet G20 Camper Van

27 Photos

The interior is a blast from the past with its green plaid front bucket seats and brown floor covers. It's fully equipped with a sink, refrigerator, and power hookups, making it ready for your next camping trip. The headliner and door liners add to the vintage feel, with a column-mounted shift lever and factory AM radio completing the front section.

Under the hood, this motorhome is powered by a 327 CID V8 engine, mated to a Turbo Hydramatic 350 three-speed automatic transmission, both of which have been updated with many new parts. With a comfortable green plaid interior, this van has two beds, a 12-volt refrigerator, a sink with fresh and gray water tanks, and a 120-volt exterior hookup.

The seller, MotoExotica, said that the G20 has recently undergone maintenance, with new parts including brake drums, pads, master cylinder, starter, voltage regulator, and more. The tires and wheels are in great condition, and it even comes with a new Sunbrella awning and a leather briefcase with manuals and maps.

Whether you're a fan of classic vans or just looking for a unique ride, this Chevrolet G20 Camper Van is a true standout, one that you won't find anywhere else. It's a piece of history that has been well-loved and well-maintained, and its new owner is sure to enjoy many road trips to come.