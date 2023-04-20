Several prototypes of the next-generation Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe have been caught at the Green Hell during final testing. Judging by the quad exhaust tip design and the aggressive engine soundtrack, they all seemed to be V8 versions meant to compete with the Porsche 911 Turbo / Turbo S. However, the peeps from Affalterbach are also working on lesser versions, likely with an inline-six as offered in the "53"-badged models.

We are also not ruling out a four-cylinder, plug-in hybrid setup considering the mechanically related SL roadster has an electrified 2.0-liter for the base "43" version. This video is a good opportunity to see the top-tier flavors in action, together with their electrically deployable rear spoiler. As shown below, other prototypes have been spotted carrying a fixed rear wing.

Mercedes-AMG GT S E-Performance Spy Photos

13 Photos

The SL's coupe sibling could echo the initial lineup of the roadster with its "55" and "63" models sharing a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8. It makes 469 horsepower (350 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) in the former and 577 hp (430 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) in the latter. For the first time ever, the Sport Leicht is offered with all-wheel drive and we're wondering whether its cousin with the fixed metal roof will also get the 4Matic treatment.

An E Performance version is expected to sit on top of the range, at least until Mercedes-AMG decides to come out with another Black Series. The four-door GT 63 S E Performance has 831 hp (620 kW) and 1,033 lb-ft (1,400 Nm), so expect big power from the hybrid V8 coupe. That's provided all that hardware can fit since the AMG GT Coupe is a smaller car.

Although Mercedes is determined to streamline its portfolio by removing more than a few models, the AMG GT Coupe is a survivor. With the three-pointed star embracing the downsizing trend, this will be one of the last models to still offer a V8.

With the red prototype losing a good chunk of its camouflage, expect the official reveal to take place in the coming months. The public debut could be scheduled for early September at IAA Munich.