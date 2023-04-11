Listen to this article

The Renault Captur is in its second generation but is due for an update. The crossover entered production in 2019, so it’s about time for that makeover. New spy photos show the company is already preparing the refreshed design.

The photos captured a partially camouflaged model that looks just as sporty and athletic as the current model, at least from what we can see. Renault has covered the front and rear fascias and the rear side windows, which could hide some cabin changes in the back. We expect the automaker to revamp the front and rear fascias with the new styling.

Gallery: Redesigned Renault Captur Spy Shots

24 Photos

While the camouflage hides many of the design details, we can see new headlights poking through the front. The changes should also include a new grille, front bumper, and daytime running lights. The rear is completely covered, but we expect the company to give the compact crossover new taillights and a revamped bumper.

While the photos don’t completely reveal the cabin, it does appear that Renault is trying to hide something. The vehicle is available with a digital instrument cluster and infotainment screen, so it’s unclear what could change. The car might receive new graphics for the screens, and there could be other tweaks, but we don’t expect the automaker to make any significant upgrades, at least not in the front seats. The camo on the rear windows is odd.

With this being the crossover’s mid-cycle refresh, customers shouldn’t expect any powertrain changes. Renault offers the model a range of powertrains, including an electrified one and a plug-in hybrid. Those should carry over to the redesigned vehicle.

The refreshed crossover will compete against the Peugeot 2008, which is also receiving its mid-life refresh. However, Peugeot has already updated the engines with mild-hybrid technology.

We don’t know when Renault will reveal its refreshed Captur. Looking at the photos, we’d wager that the company will announce it before the end of the year. We expect it to go on sale for 2024, just like the redesigned Peugeot 2008.