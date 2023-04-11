Listen to this article

Mini released early teaser images of the next-generation Countryman last week and we know the model is going into production in November 2023. We won’t have to wait until then to see it in its full glory but there’s no debut date announced yet. Until that happens, a pair of new renderings provide an accurate preview of the compact crossover from the British automaker.

With the teaser images, showing a camouflaged 2024 Countryman prototype, Mini left much of the model’s design hidden but our pals at Kolesa.ru took off all the disguise to unveil the quirky crossover’s styling. Of course, these aren’t official images, which means there could be differences between what you see depicted below and the final product, but overall, this is what the Countryman’s overall design language should be.

Gallery: 2024 Mini Countryman renderings

2 Photos

To our eyes, this crossover looks very good. We were a little worried when Mini unveiled the Aceman concept but with the Countryman, we expect the automaker to keep things simpler and follow the model’s proven formula. While it may look relatively unchanged in terms of dimensions compared to its predecessor, the new model will be 5.12 inches (13 centimeters) longer with a total length of 174.4 inches (442.9 cm). The height also increases by nearly 2.36 inches (6.0 cm) to 63.5 inches (161.3 cm).

Underneath the skin, the electric Countryman shares the FAAR platform with the BMW iX1. So far we only know about a 64.7-kilowatt-hour battery option, which is expected to be enough for around 280 miles (450 kilometers) of range in Europe's WLTP test. A smaller 54-kWh battery pack is also likely going to be available. For the combustion-powered models, 1.5- and 2.0-liter turbo gas units are reportedly part of the lineup with some sort of mild-hybrid electrification.