A new generation of the Mini Countryman is on the way. While we know it's coming with combustion engines, this gallery of spy shots is the first time we are seeing the crossover with purely electric propulsion.

If you're wondering how we know this is an EV, there are "Electric Test Vehicle" stickers on the sides and rear of the body. Plus, there are no exhaust pipes at the back.

Gallery: Mini Countryman EV Spy Photos

We don't have any powertrain specifics about the electric Countryman. It reportedly rides on the same platform as the BMW iX1. That model comes with two electric motors making a total of 313 horsepower (230 kilowatts) and 364 pound-feet (494 Newton-meters). A 64.7-kilowatt-hour battery offers up to 272 miles (438 kilometers) of range. The system can DC charge at 130 kilowatts, providing a 70-percent recharge in 29 minutes.

Other than the modified rear bumper, this Countryman looks the same as the combustion-powered version in previous spy shots. Generally, EVs have closed-off grilles because they don't have the same cooling needs as an ICE vehicle. It's entirely possible that the panels on this car are placeholders to hide the actual look that Mini intends to use.

Inside, earlier spy shots of a combustion-powered Countryman give us a look inside the cabin. There's a large, round screen on the center console and a few chunky switches beneath it. Also, there appears to be an oval-shaped digital instrument cluster.

Mini Countryman EV Spy Photos Mini Aceman Spy Photo

The Aceman is the other electric crossover that Mini has on the way. You can see a comparison of the two models above. The Countryman's nose appears boxy compared to the other EV. Mini isn't saying specifically when either of them debuts. Rumors suggest the Countryman, although possibly not the EV variant, arrives in the second half of 2023. The Aceman likely doesn't launch until 2024.